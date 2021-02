LANGKAWI, Feb 13: For having in her possession nine Java mouse-deer (Tragulus javanicus) without permit, a woman was arrested at her house in Ulu Melaka, this morning.

Langkawi Region One Marine Police Force (PPM) commanding officer DSP Rohizan Mohamad Saaid said the 46-year-old woman was detained with the help of the Langkawi District Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), at 11 this morning.

“As a result of the raid under ‘Op Bersepadu Khazanah’, the woman was found having in her possession nine mouse-deer without permit from the Wildlife Department.

“The operation team has seized all the ungulates and taken them to the Langkawi District Wildlife Office for further action,” he said in a statement, today.

Rohizan said the seizure was estimated to be worth RM1,500.

“The case will be investigated under Section 60 (1) (a) of the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010,” he said.- Bernama