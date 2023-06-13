Woman detained for stealing jewellery worth RM90,000

BALIK PULAU: Police detained a woman on Sunday to assist investigations related to RM90,000 worth of jewellery stolen from a family member.

Barat Daya District police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the 34-year-old woman was detained after the victim lodged a police report after realising that her jewellery was stolen.

“The victim lodged a police report on Saturday, claiming her RM90,000 worth of jewellery which was kept in a black bag inside a cupboard that was situated in the living room at her mother-in-law’s house located at Halaman Mayang 6, Bayan Baru, here was missing.

“Initial investigations revealed that the victim realised about the theft on Nov 25. The victim suspected that the woman had stolen the jewellery on Nov 5, but only decided to lodge a police report on Saturday. The woman was later detained in Bayan Baru on Sunday,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

The woman (suspect) is the wife of the victim’s brother-in-law and investigations led police to the recovery of 11 pawn shop receipts, a chain weighing (79gms) and a gold locket weighing (26gms).

Kamarul Rizal said investigations were still going on and the suspect who was running a food business would be remanded for three days under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

“The suspect who has since stopped doing her business was not living with the victim but had gone to the mother-in-laws house,“ he said. - Bernama