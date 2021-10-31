Woman died after being hit by car while helping biker

GEORGE TOWN: A woman was killed after being hit by a car as she was helping a biker who skidded and fell near Solaria Residences in Jalan Tun Dr Awang, Bayan Lepas, here yesterday.

Police sources said the Good Samaritan, Suhaila Zainol Abidin, 45, and the motorcyclist, Faizal Abu Bakar, 33, were both pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Faizal was riding his Honda Waze when he crashed at about 11.20 pm.

Suhaila and a woman friend walking there went to the aid of Faizal before being hit by the Proton Wira car travelling in the same direction.

“Suhaila’s friend, who is in her 30s, and the driver of the Proton Wira car, a 25-year-old man, were seriously injured in the accident,“ said a source.

According to a spokesman of the Penang Fire and Rescue Department, the injured woman and Proton Wira driver were sent to Penang Hospital.

Southwest district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal, when contacted, confirmed the accident and said investigations were being conducted under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama