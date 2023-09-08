Woman dies after alleged botched breast job at a beauty centre

JOHOR BAHRU: A 29-year-old local woman died after allegedly undergoing treatment at a beauty centre in Mutiara Rini, Iskandar Puteri, last Wednesday.

Iskandar Puteri District Police Chief ACP Rahmat Ariffin said the woman was in constant pain after receiving treatment at the beauty centre before being rushed to a private hospital where she was pronounced dead at 7.08 am.

He said following that, the victim’s husband came forward to lodge a police report on the same day at about 12.31 pm.

“The police are conducting further investigations and the public have been advised not to make any speculation regarding the incident. So far the case is classified as sudden death,“ he said in a statement tonight.

Recently it went viral on Facebook regarding the death of a woman, believed to be the result of breast augmentation surgery at a beauty centre.

Meanwhile, State Health and Unity Committee chairman Ling Tian Soon through a post on his Facebook page today said that he had visited the victim’s family to get information and the whole story involving the woman who leaves behind two children.

Ling also advised the victim’s family to make a report to the Johor State Health Department (JKNJ) to enable the case to be investigated in accordance with the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586).

He said the investigation was to ensure that the beauty treatment centre, believed to be operating at the home, complied with standard operating procedures and had the relevant professional licence.

He also reminded the public that those who wished to undergo treatment at a beauty centre must ensure that the centre has certification and is registered with the Ministry of Health. - Bernama