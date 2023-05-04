Woman dies after being hit by husband with hammer in Dungun

DUNGUN: A woman died after she was allegedly hit by her husband with a hammer at their home in Kampung Besol, Bukit Besi, near here, today.

Forty-one-year-old Rubiah Sabtu was confirmed dead after suffering serious injuries on her face.

Dungun District Police chief Supt Baharudin Abdullah said the incident is likely to have been triggered by a misunderstanding between the victim and the suspect, who is in his 30s.

“It is learnt that there was a disagreement between the couple, who married last year. The terrified suspect then left the house and informed his family members living nearby,” he said today.

Baharudin said the suspect’s family members later lodged a police report and the suspect had been arrested under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The victim’s body was sent to the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital for further action.

Meanwhile, the victim’s stepbrother, Rozilan Yusof, 38, said he was shocked when he heard the news as the suspect seemed like a kind and gentle person.

He said the victim last called him at about 1 am on April 4 because she wanted to borrow a fan for her baby.

“I never expected this to happen because they didn’t have any problems before. My brother-in-law is also a calm, friendly person, and always recites the al-Quran.

“But, I did notice my sister looked depressed the last few days,” he added.

According to him, the victim has eight children, including seven from a previous marriage and a six-month-old baby with the suspect. - Bernama