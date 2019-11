KUALA LUMPUR: A woman taxi passenger was killed while three others were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Jalan Loke Yew heading towards Cheras here today.

N. Shanta Kumari, 72, died of serious head injuries in the incident at 2.21pm.

Those who were injured in the incident were taxi driver P. Muniandy, 67; Perodua Axia driver Sitti Noorwati Abdul Haya, 38, and motorcyclist, S. Nwhethan, 20.

All were sent to the Hospital Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (HUKM) for treatment.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Enforcement and Investigation chief, ACP Zulkefly Yahya said the crash took place after a lorry driven by Suhaimi Sulaiman, 45, went out of control and entered the opposing lane and collided with the Perodua Axia, taxi and motorcycle.

Suhaimi was unhurt, he said here today. — Bernama