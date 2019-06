JOHOR BARU: A woman was killed while her daughter was injured after their car collided with a lorry at Jalan Segamat-Kuantan near Kampung Sepinang near Segamat, yesterday evening.

Senior Assistant Fire Operations Commander II Mansor Mohamad said the victim, Chong Kah Ling, 35, died trapped in the driver’s seat, while her child Gan Xue Roy, 9, was in the rear seat behind the driver.

“The Johor Fire Operations Centre received an emergency call via MERS 999 at 4.04pm and sent a fire-engine from the Segamat Fire and Rescue Station with an officer and nine personnel to the scene,“ he said in a statement today.

Mansor said during the incident, the car with the two family members was coming from Segamat while the lorry was coming from Muadzam Shah, Pahang.

The firemen took about half an hour to extricate Chong and her daughter from the wreckage before Chong’s body was handed over to the police for further action, while her daughter was taken to Segamat Hospital for treatment.

The lorry driver, who was uninjured was handed over to the police for further investigation. - Bernama