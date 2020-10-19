Woman dies in botched liposuction procedure

KUALA LUMPUR: For wanting to look her best for her wedding, a 23-year-old woman died after undergoing a botched liposuction procedure at a beauty centre in Cheras yesterday.

The victim is said to have gone to the centre, which is located in a shopping mall and operated by a woman and her daughter, at about 2.30pm for the treatment.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Saiful Azly Kamaruddin today said soon after the victim received an injection from the beautician, she suffered breathlessness and turned pale.

He said the beautician called for an ambulance and the victim was rushed to a hospital but was pronounced dead by doctors.

Saiful said the 49-year-old beautician and her 23-year-old daughter were arrested following the incident and are being held under a remand order.

He said initial investigations revealed that although the beauty centre was a legally registered business, it was not endorsed by the relevant authorities to perform liposuction procedures.

Saiful said the staff purportedly went ahead with the treatment after being persuaded by the victim.

He said the case in being investigated for causing death by negligence under Section 304 (a) of the Penal Code.

Investigators are waiting for a post-mortem and toxicology report to ascertain what had caused the woman’s death.