Woman dies in shophouse fire at Taman OUG

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman died in a fire at a shophouse in Jalan Rahmat, Overseas Union Garden (Taman OUG) here, this morning.

The victim, identified as Chong Lai Ping, 46, was found dead in a room.

A Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said nine firefighters and an engine were rushed to the scene when the department was alerted of the incident at 8.43am.

“When the firefighters arrived, the fire had been extinguished by members of the public,” he said adding that only the kitchen area was affected.

He said about 10 per cent of the shophouse was damaged by the fire and the cause of death is being investigated. - Bernama