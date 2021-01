JOHOR BAHRU: A 59-year-old woman drowned when she fell into a two-metre-deep ditch at Jalan Setia, Kampung Contoh near Kluang today.

Kluang Fire and Rescue station operations commander Shamsul Amri Mohd Shahab said the victim, Halijah Majid, was believed to have fallen into the ditch at 12.30 pm.

He said nine firemen were rushed to the scene after receiving an emergency call regarding the incident.

“The victim was declared dead at the scene by a Ministry of Health personnel,” he said in a statement. -Bernama