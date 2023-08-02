Woman duped of RM89,000 in WhatsApp job scam

KUANTAN: A woman claimed to have lost RM89,560 after being duped by an online job offer through Whatsapp last week.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 34-year-old victim claimed to have received the offer on Feb 4, which required her to follow and ‘like’ the Instagram account.

“She claimed she was offered a commission of RM5 for each account followed and that she received a handsome profit of RM590 from the suspect, which was deposited into her account.

“The amount (profit) was so convincing that the victim began drawing on her savings and also borrowed from family members in order to get more assignments,” he said here today.

Ramli said the victim had made a total of 10 transactions to transfer her money into seven accounts of the fraudster before realising she had been cheated when she no longer received the link to continue with the work.

The victim lodged a report at the Kuantan District police headquarters (IPD) yesterday.

Ramli advised the public not to be easily deceived by job offers through social media and to check the background of the company or party offering the job to avoid being duped. - Bernama