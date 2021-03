PETALING JAYA: A woman was fined RM2,800 by the Magistrate’s Court today for spraying green paint on three vehicles and biting the arm of a policewoman who tried to stop her from escaping police custody.

Magistrate Muhammad Iskandar Zainol meted out the sentence after Lee Yoke Hwa, 45, pleaded guilty to all three charges against her.

According to the first to the third charge, Lee was accused of spraying green paint on three vehicles belonging to one Khadijah Ghazali, Nazreen Yaacob and Amir Soffian Abd Razak at the parking lot of the KTA Tenaga Kerja building in Jalan PJU 1/41, Dataran Prima, Kelana Jaya, here, at 8.35am on March 11, under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 that carries a maximum penalty of RM100 fine.

The court imposed a maximum fine of RM100 for each of these charges or two days in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

Lee was also accused of using criminal violence to intimidate a civil servant, Constable Syafiqah Othman by biting her left arm in a Task Force room of the Kelana Jaya police station, here, at 5.15pm on the same date under Section 353 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum two years’ imprisonment or a fine, or both.

The court ordered her to pay an RM2,500 fine for this offence or serve two months in jail if she failed to pay the fine.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Zamriah Zarifah Aris requested the court to impose a deterrent sentence against the accused to serve as a lesson but Lee, who was unrepresented pleaded for the minimum fine because she regretted her action. — Bernama