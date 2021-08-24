Woman fined RM4,000 for prostitution

KUALA PILAH: A woman was fined RM4,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after she pleaded guilty to soliciting for the purpose of prostitution at a hotel here early this month.

Magistrate Saiful Sayoti also ordered the 31-year-old woman, Junaidah Michael Reni Martin, to serve five months in jail if she failed to pay the fine. She paid the fine.

The woman, who hails from Sarawak, was charged with soliciting for the purpose of prostitution at a hotel in Melang Commercial Centre at 11.50 am on Aug 1.

The charge, framed under Section 372B of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of one year, or fine, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in a Sessions Court, a man was charged with being the woman’s agent in soliciting for the purpose of prostitution, at the same time and place.

Lim Kevin, 38, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The court allowed him bail of RM8,000 in one surety and set Sept 23 for remention.- Bernama