Woman fined RM56,000 for using false documents in report to Mitra

KUALA LUMPUR: A chief administrative officer of a company was fined a total of RM56,000 by the Sessions Court here today on three counts of using forged account statements and payment vouchers to prepare a report for the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) last year.

Judge Azura Alwi meted out the fine, in default 32 months jail, on J. Jayasri Nair, 30, who pleaded guilty to all three charges.

She was fined RM20,000 on the first count, and RM18,000 fine each for the second and third charge,

On the first charge, Jayasri, who was the chief administrative officer at Famox Plantation (M) Sdn Bhd, was charged with using a false Agro Bank Berhad account statement, dated Aprl 21, 2021, in the company’s report to Mitra.

The offence was committed at Mitra’s office in Putrajaya on July 28, 2021.

For the second and third charge, she was charged with using two vouchers, each amounting to RM6,400 and dated Jan 3, 2021, and May 23, 2021, which were forged, for the same purpose at the same location and date.

Based on the facts of the case, Famox Plantation was offered a MITRA grant to carry out Socio-Economic Development Programme for the B40 Indian Community in Malaysia on Nov 5, 2020, involving an allocation of RM1,206,030. The programme involved 120 participants.

To this effect, the company was required to prepare a Periodic Report and a Final Report as proof of the use of the money (RM1,206,030), but the accused forged the company’s bank account statement and two payment vouchers that were submitted in the report.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Tahir prosecuted, while lawyer P.G. Cyril represented Jayasri. - Bernama