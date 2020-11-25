Woman found alive after alleged suicide bid

KLANG: A 34-year-old Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) engineer, who allegedly jumped into Sungai Kelang in a suicide bid on Monday, was found alive more than four hours later.

The woman, believed to be suffering from depression, had allegedly parked her car on the TNB Remaco bridge in Jalan Dato Mohd Sidin at about 7pm before witnesses saw her jump into the river.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said yesterday police went to the scene after being alerted by the public.

“Our initial investigations found that the woman had jumped into the river to commit suicide.

“However, at about 11.30pm, she was found drenched at a nearby road shoulder.”

Shamsul said the single woman, who is from Taman Klang Jaya, was recently transferred to the Petaling Jaya TNB branch after eight years of being attached to the power company’s Port Dickson branch.

He said the woman did not suffer any injuries.

The case is being investigated as attempted suicide under Section 309 of the Penal Code.

Photos and videos of police and Fire and Rescue Department personnel conducting a search-and-rescue operation for the woman and subsequently rendering first aid to the woman were shared on social media.