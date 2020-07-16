Woman found dead, ex-hubby detained

JOHOR BARU: Police have arrested the ex-husband of a woman who was found dead, believed to have been murdered, in her house in Taman Ehsan Jaya here yesterday.

Seri Alam District Police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said the victim, 27, was found in the master bedroom of the double-storey house.

He said police received a call from the 32-year-old ex-husband regarding the gruesome find at 3.20 pm.

“Preliminary investigations found that she was believed to have been murdered and we have detained her ex-husband, who was at the scene of the crime, to assist in investigations,” he said in a statement today.

However, he said police were still trying to determine the cause of death as no weapon was found at the scene.

Ismail said the body had been sent to the Sultan Aminah Hospital and police were still waiting for the post-mortem report.

He said the suspect had been remanded for a week from today and the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama