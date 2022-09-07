Woman found dead from apparent dog attack: Report

PETALING JAYA: A woman has been found dead with multiple animal bites in Semporna, Sabah.

Villagers alerted the police at 8am last Sunday upon discovery of her body at a junction to Kampung Batu, according to a report by The Star today.

Semporna district police chief Supt Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah reportedly said the police team found the 29-year-old woman face down on the ground.

Mohd Farhan said further investigation found animal bites found all over her body including her back, arm, right thigh and head which lead police to believe it was the work of stray dogs.

The woman’s body was then sent for a post-mortem procedure at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital near Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

He also added that no foul play was involved in the incident.