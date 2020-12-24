Woman found dead with stab wounds in Klang

SHAH ALAM: The body of a woman with stab wounds on the left side of her neck was found in a three-storey shop in Jalan Sri Sarawak 18, Taman Sri Andalas, Klang yesterday.

South Klang police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said police received a call about the discovery of the body of an Indonesian woman from a local woman around 2.05pm yesterday.

“Further investigations found the victim’s body was half naked wearing only a t-shirt. The victim was in her early 20s.

“She was found sprawled, covered in blood in a room on the first floor of the shop,” he said in a statement.

Shamsul Amar said police are looking for a suspect in the case.-Bernama