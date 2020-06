KUCHING: A woman who arrived in Miri recently has been slapped with a compound fine of RM1,000 by the Sarawak Health Department for giving false information on her overseas travel history.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Douglas Uggah Embas said the woman, who had just returned from Tunisia, was served with the compound notice yesterday for providing false information in the health declaration form on arrival.

“Follow-up action will be taken if she fails to pay the compound fine within the stipulated period,” he told a press conference here today.

The woman was said to have continued with her journey from Kuala Lumpur to Miri without waiting for the results of her Covid-19 test, and on arrival was regarded as a Sarawakian who had just returned from Kuala Lumpur and need not be quarantined then.

Uggah appealed to those entering Sarawak to provide accurate information when making the E-health declaration.

”It is for the benefit of all of us. A little bit of sacrifice but it means a lot,” said Uggah. — Bernama