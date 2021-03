KUALA LUMPUR: A 52-year-old woman believed to be drink driving was arrested today after she crashed into two motorcycles and fled the scene at Jalan Taman Mulia in Ampang, near here, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said that a motorcycle had broken down and another biker was helping the owner with the machine at about 12.40am.

He said the woman who was allegedly drunk then crashed into the motorcycles before pulling over.

Mohamad Farouk said one of the bikers approached the woman but she refused to cooperate and drove off from the scene.

He said no injuries were sustained by all parties involved and police managed to trace the woman before arresting her.

Mohamad Farouk said the woman was sent to a hospital for a blood test to ascertain if she had consumed alcohol.

In a video taken by a biker, the woman who appears drunk is seen babbling when questioned by the man.

When asked if she had consumed alcoholic drinks, she initially says she did not but later admits she did.

The bikers are then heard telling her to park her car by the road shoulder for her own safety but the woman drives off from the scene.