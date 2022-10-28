Woman held for promoting fake concert ‘featuring’ Awie, Ziana Zain

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a local woman believed to be involved in a concert scam involving several popular local singers.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the 48-year-old woman was detained in Klang at about 10.40 pm on Wednesday.

He said the victim, a 53-year-old rock singer, had received information from his friend that there was a post on Facebook promoting the concert expected to be held on Feb 4, 2023, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

“The suspect has offered to sell concert tickets priced between RM199 and RM649. The victim has also denied being offered or signed any contract to participate in the concert,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Farouk said the suspect, who has two previous criminal records, one involving fraud, was remanded for three days from yesterday, and the case was investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Earlier, a concert poster titled ‘Unplugged Living Legend’ went viral on social media featuring popular local singers such as Datuk Awie, Ziana Zain, Ella and Erra Fazira as well as Indonesian Dewa 19 vocalist Ahmad Dhani, which will be held in Sabah next year. - Bernama