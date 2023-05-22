Woman high on drugs arrested for dangerous driving in Bangi

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was arrested for driving dangerously to evade the police in an incident in Bandar Baru Bangi in Kajang near here yesterday.

The woman, 26, along with a male passenger, 38, were arrested along Jalan Persiaran Bandar Baru Bangi at 12.30 pm with the assistance of several police patrol vehicles.

Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan (pix) said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of 2.1 grams (g) of a crystalised substance believed to be methamphetamine.

“Both driver and passenger tested positive for methamphetamine, and possessed prior records related to drug offences,” he said in a statement here today, adding that both suspects have been remanded for three days till May 24 to facilitate investigations under Section 186 of the Penal Code, Section 12(3) and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Zaid said the chase began when the suspect accelerated her vehicle after being ordered to stop by a police patrol vehicle that spotted her driving in a suspicious manner along Jalan Kajang Utama.

She then drove dangerously trying to escape, smashing through the toll barrier at the Sungai Ramal toll plaza and damaging several civilian vehicles and a police patrol car. -Bernama