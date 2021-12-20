Woman hurt in Kampung Sungai Penchala landslide

PETALING JAYA: An elderly woman was hurt following a landslide in Jalan Palimbayan Indah, Kampung Sungai Penchala early this morning, Berita Harian reports.

The landslide also resulted in damages to four homes.

The Fire and Rescue Department was alerted to the incident at 1.22am and dispatched 15 personnel and three fire engines from the Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Sri Hartamas fire stations to the location for search and rescue efforts.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (operations) Khairul Azuwan Ibrahim said that the rescue team discovered that the four homes were also crushed by debris.

“The team also found the woman in her 70s, submerged among the rubble from waist down.

“She suffered a leg injury and was rushed to PPUM for treatment,“ he reportedly said in a statement today.