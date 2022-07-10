Woman in comedy skit tarnishing Islam arrested: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) arrested a woman for allegedly insulting Islam while performing at a comedy club in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here.

PDRM secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin, in a statement, said the woman was remanded for three days starting today.

“Currently the suspect is detained at the Brickfields police headquarters and investigations are still ongoing,“ she said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Noorsiah said police were investigating the comedy skit which was filmed and spread on social media and drew a negative response from the Muslim community.

According to her, the case is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code (for causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill will on grounds of religion) by the Classified Criminal Investigation Unit of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department.

Investigations are also being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for improper use of network services. — Bernama