Woman in nursing home dies of Covid-19 infection, not vaccine - Health Director

KUALA LUMPUR: The death of an elderly woman living in a nursing home here on Sept 12 was due to Covid-19 infection, said Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Federal Territories Health Department director Datuk Dr P. Param Jeeth Singh Pakar Singh.

He said the victim, 78, tested positive for the virus on Sept 6, six days after her second dose (Sept 1), adding that she received the first Covid-19 vaccine dose on June 8.

Dr Param said the victim was then referred to the Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital (HRC) on Sept 7 where she died on Sept 12.

He said the victim was referred to the HRC because she was considered as high-risk as she was over 60 years old, apart from having comorbidities and suffering from category three of the Covid-19 infection (having pneumonia).

“Besides the victim, seven other residents of the nursing home have been referred and admitted to the HRC for further treatment on Sept 7.

“The victim was treated at HRC which is a hospital designated to treat Covid-19 patients among the elderly. However, her health deteriorated due to complications of the Covid-19 infection and she died on Sept 12,“ he said in a statement tonight.

The statement was issued to respond to a viral video on social media made by the victim’s daughter that claimed her mother’s death was due to the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Param explained that the Covid-19 transmission at the nursing home started when one of its employees tested positive for the virus on Sept 4 after experiencing symptoms.

The next day, an 87-year-old resident who had no history of Covid-19 vaccination died, he said.

“Cheras Health Office was informed of this matter on Sept 6, and further investigation and case detection has identified 11 Covid-19 cases among the residents, three of whom have never received the Covid-19 vaccine and four cases among its employees,” he said, adding that the Covid-19 cluster at the nursing home was declared on Sept 10.

