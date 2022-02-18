Woman in stolen car arrested after ramming vehicles in bid to flee

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was arrested yesterday evening after she stole an unattended car and went on a rampage along Jalan Genting Klang here in a bid to escape.

The 38-year-old suspect, who has 14 criminal and drug-related records, had driven the stolen Honda City car in an aggressive manner, smashing into several vehicles as she tried to flee.

A video of the incident that was uploaded by a motorist has gone viral on social media.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah said the incident unfolded at about 2.30pm near the Setapak Vocational College.

He said a married couple had stepped out of their Honda City with the engine running before the suspect entered the car and drove off.

“The husband, using a motorcycle belonging to a security guard nearby, rode to the nearest police station to lodge a report but along the way, found his car stalled and the suspect apprehended by members of the public,” he said in a statement last night.

Ashari said the suspect is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for vehicle theft and Section 279 of the Penal Code for reckless driving.

-Bernama