Woman injured in abdomen and arm in attack by boyfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman sustained injuries to her abdomen and left arm when her boyfriend stabbed her with a sharp weapon. It was believed to be due to dissatisfaction when the victim wanted to end their relationship. The incident occurred at the parking lot of a condominium in Bukit Antarabangsa, here, on Sunday.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said police were informed of the incident by the public at 2.52 am, following the discovery of the injured victim in the area.

“During the incident, the 45-year-old victim was in her car when the suspect approached and punctured the tire and shattered the windshield.

“The woman fled, causing the unemployed suspect to chase her and proceed to stab her multiple times with a sharp weapon, targeting her middle and left abdomen, as well as her left arm,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was then taken to Ampang Hospital for treatment in an ambulance.

According to Mohd Azam, initial investigations found that the victim had met the 41-year-old suspect on the dating application OMI three months ago. The suspect was reportedly dissatisfied when the victim decided to end the relationship

The police are actively searching for the suspect who has two records of violent crimes to help with the investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which involves causing injury using a weapon. If found guilty, the suspect could face imprisonment, a fine, or whipping.-Bernama