Woman injured in cooking gas cylinder blast dies

GEORGE TOWN: A woman who was seriously injured in an explosion involving a cooking gas cylinder in her home at the sixth floor of Taman Sri Bayu Flats, Jalan Kampung Bukit, Bayan Lepas near here two days ago has died in Penang Hospital here today.

Security guard, Sarimah Abdul Rahman, 55, died at 4.19 pm, and her death was confirmed by her only child, Hafizan Sulaiman, 35.

He said his mother was placed into an induced coma by the doctors at the hospital when they were treating her the night of the incident.

He had rushed to the hospital today after learning from the doctor that her condition had continued to deteriorate and took a turn for the worst, and was told that she had died when he arrived at the hospital.

According to him, his mother was laid to rest at the Seberang Perai Muslim cemetery near here after Isyak prayers.

Hafizan said that his mother had lived with him previously but chose to move to the flat as it was nearer to her workplace.

His mother had suffered burns on over 60 per cent of her body as a result of the explosion. She was alone in the rented flat when she lighted up her stove to cook without realising that the tank was leaking, causing the explosion. - Bernama