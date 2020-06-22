Woman jailed five years for driving against traffic flow

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A woman was sentenced to five years in jail and fined RM18,000 by the Magistrates’ Court here today after she was found guilty for driving against the traffic flow resulting in the death of a man three years ago.

Magistrate Sri Pracha Nanthini Balabedha meted out the punishment to Ng Pei Ven, 22, after finding the defence failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution case at the end of the defence case.

The court also ordered Ng to serve another 24 months in jail if she failed to pay the fine and had her driving licence revoked as well as disqualified from applying for a driving licence for five years from the date of conviction.

The court, however, allowed the accused’s application for a stay of execution, to file an appeal in the High Court and raised the bail to RM12,000 from RM7,000 previously.

On March 24, 2017, Ng pleaded not guilty to reckless and dangerous driving resulting in the death of Mohamad Fandi Rosli, 26, on the North-South Expressway, northbound at 7.50am on March 14, 2017.

She was charged under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to RM20,000, upon conviction. — Bernama