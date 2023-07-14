Woman jailed for splashing acid on Pakistani man

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Selayang Magistrate’s Court here today for splashing acid on a Pakistani man last week.

Magistrate Chai Guan Hock handed down the sentence on Saira Abdullah, 62, after she pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous means on Inam Ullah, 37, in a lift at Block B of the Laksamana Jaya Apartments, Kampung Laksamana, Batu Caves, Gombak, at 1.10 am, last July 4.

Inam sustained first-degree burns on the right shoulder and back in the incident.

Saira, who is a Muslim convert, was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of arrest, which was July 9.

She was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years or a fine or whipping or any two of the punishments, if found guilty.

During mitigation, her lawyer, Izleen Ismail, from the Selangor National Legal Aid Foundation, said her client acted such as she was provoked by the complainant, who wanted to befriend her despite being told that she was married.

“She is married for 32 years until three years ago when she found out that her husband has an affair with another woman and is now seeking a divorce,” she added.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal prosecuted.

Inam was also charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Inam’s wife, Jemilah Sabda, 60, at the same place, date and time.

She pleaded not guilty to the charge and was allowed bail of RM4,000 with one surety.

The court set Sept 12 for mention. - Bernama