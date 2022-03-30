Woman killed after crashing motorcycle into dumpster

KLANG: A 21-year-old woman was killed after crashing her motorcycle into a dumpster left haphazardly on a road shoulder at Kampung Delek Kiri, here, on Monday.

Nurul Fazira Abdullah of Kampung Delek Baru, who worked as a waitress, died at the scene.

Her 13-year-old friend Elyana Nur Fatihah Helmie Sharil, who was riding pillion, suffered injuries to her hands and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

South Klang police chief ACP Cha Hoong Foong said yesterday that in the 7.40pm accident, Nurul and Elyana were heading from Sungai Udang to Kampung Delek, when the motorcycle grazed the Klang Municipal Council dumpster.

He said this caused the woman to lose control of her machine before crashing it into the dumpster.

A video of the accident that was captured by a car dashcam was widely shared on the social media on Monday.

In a separate case, a female diner of a restaurant in Batu 13, Hulu Langat was injured after a car driven by an elderly woman crashed into the premises at 12.50pm on Monday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said yesterday that the 63-year-old driver had suffered light-headedness when she stopped her car opposite the restaurant moments earlier.

He said in her state of confusion, the woman had stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake pedal. The car hit a parked motorcycle before crashing into the restaurant.

Mohd Zaid said a female diner who was picking up her food was hit and suffered injuries.

He said the victim was sent to the Ampang Hospital for treatment.

Mohd Zaid said other diners escaped injuries and the restaurant was damaged as a result of the crash.

He advised motorists to ensure they are in good health prior to going behind the wheels.

Mohd Zaid also advised restaurant owners to install safety grilles to their premises as a measure to keep their diners safe.