Woman killed after statue fragment falls on her at temple ceremony

PETALING JAYA: A 53-year-old woman died when a fragment of a statue fell on her during the consecration ceremony of a Hindu temple in Ipoh, FMT reports.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the woman sustained severe head injuries after the fragment fell from the top of the temple at 9.50am today.

“The woman was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead during emergency treatment,” he said in a statement.

A video clip of the incident, which shows the temple grounds filled with worshippers and the fragment falling, is making the rounds on social media.

Police have classified the case as sudden death.

Members of the public who witnessed the incident were asked to contact the case investigating officer, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Hassbullah Hasan at 013-5555585 to assist in the investigation.