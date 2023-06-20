Woman killed by roof blown from school

JOHOR BAHRU: A woman was killed after strong winds blew down a roof of a school at Jalan Tahang Rimau, Segamat last night.

Segamat Fire and Rescue station chief Muhd Hazim Abdul Razak said the victim, identified as V. Mahadevi, 55, was confirmed dead at the scene by a Health Ministry medical officer.

He said five firemen were rushed to the scene after they received a distress call at 7.41 pm.

“Upon arriving, we found the roof of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Seg Hwa had been blown off by the wind and landed on a house located next to the school.

“A woman was pulled out from the rubble by members of the public but the victim was confirmed dead at the scene. The body was handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement today. -Bernama