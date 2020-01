JOHOR BARU: An elderly woman was killed, while her husband escaped with slight burns on his arm in a house fire in Jalan Kampung Belokok, near Pontian, early today.

Pontian Baru fire and rescue station chief assistant superintendent Iqbal Raduan said the charred remains of Goh Ching Hiang, 75, was found in the master bedroom of the house.

He said the woman’s husband, Goh Ting Wang, 81, managed to escape from the burning house and only sustained slight burns on the left arm.

“The Johor Fire Operations Center received a distress call via MERS line 999 at 1.36am, following which 26 firefighters in three engines and an Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit from the Pontian Baru, Pontian and Pekan Nanas stations rushed to the scene,” he said in a statement today.

He said the fire damaged about 95 per cent of the house and the fire-fighting operation was completed at 5.45 am today.

The woman’s body was handed over to the police for further action, while Ting Wang was sent to Pontian Hospital for treatment.

The Fire and Rescue Department is investigating the cause of the fire and losses incurred. — Bernama