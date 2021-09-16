Woman killed in Cameron Highlands landslide

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: A woman died after being buried in a landslide that struck her home in Sungai Palas here today.

Zone 3 Fire and Rescue Department chief, Shahrul Nizam Nasir said the victim K.Vijaya, 59, was found by a rescue team from the Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) at 5.41 pm.

“During the incident, there were four people in the house. A woman was buried beneath the rubble and an excavator was used to remove the victim.

“The victim’s 29-year-old daughter was injured in the incident while the victim’s husband and another daughter managed to escape,” he said in a statement.

He said heavy rain that occurred about two hours before the incident triggered soil movement which resulted in part of the house collapsing.

Shahrul Nizam said a total of 13 members from BBP Cameron Highlands rushed to the scene after receiving a distress call at 3.30 pm today.- Bernama