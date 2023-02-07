Woman killed in crime of passion, believed by ex-husband

KOTA BHARU: A 42-year-old single mother was killed, believed to have been stabbed by her ex-husband in an incident in Taman Desa Darul Naim here early today.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the police found the victim’s body, with 13 injuries, in the living room of a rented house at about 3 am.

He said a 51-year-old man had been arrested to facilitate the investigation.

“Preliminary investigation by the police found that the suspect is the victim’s second ex-husband. The couple was divorced six years ago,” he said when contacted today.

The police did not rule out jealousy as the motive for the murder.

He said according to witnesses, an argument was heard between the victim and the suspect, believed to be due to the man suspecting his ex-wife of having an affair with another man.

“The woman was then heard screaming and then came out of a room covered in blood before collapsing in the living room,” he said, adding that the victim had three children, aged between 14 and 24, from her first marriage.

He said the police had seized a knife, believed to have been used in the killing, and were investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. -Bernama