Woman killed in hit-and-run accident on Federal Highway

SHAH ALAM: A 33-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident, while crossing a road at KM7 of the Federal Highway here early today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said preliminary investigations revealed that the incident occurred at 12.11 am.

He said the pedestrian was crossing the road before she was hit by an unknown vehicle travelling from Kuala Lumpur towards Klang.

“The victim was confirmed dead at the scene and the body has been sent to Shah Alam Hospital for an autopsy,” he said in a statement today.

He said tha case was being investigated under Section 41 of Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

Mohd Iqbal urged witnesses to contact the investigating officer (Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division) at the Shah Alam district police headquarters, Inspector Muhammad Hasrul Suhiami at 011-31215697. — Bernama