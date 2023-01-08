Woman killed in pre-dawn fire at PJ old folks home

The burnt body of the 69-year-old woman was found lying on her bed in a room at the home.

KUALA LUMPUR: A sexagenarian was killed, and 14 others escaped unhurt when a fire broke out at an old folks’ home in Section 5, Petaling Jaya near here early this morning.

The burnt body of the 69-year-old woman was found lying on her bed in a room at the home.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department director Wan Md Razali Wan Ismail said the department was alerted of the incident at 3.33 am.

He said when firemen arrived, the fire had been extinguished by members of the public.

“The 14 residents and the caretaker managed to save themselves.

“The victim’s body was handed over to the police,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Md Razali said the fire destroyed 30 per cent of the building, and the cause is still being investigated. - Bernama