Woman killed in road crash in Ipoh

IPOH: A woman was killed when the car she was driving was hit by a lorry and became trapped under it in Jalan Chemor-Jelapang, here, today. The crash also resulted in damage to a restaurant nearby.

A Perak Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the victim, Noor Aishah Mohd Tahir, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She said the department received a distress call at 10.30am and seven personnel from the Meru station were deployed to the scene.

“Upon arriving at the location, a car, with a woman inside it, was discovered stuck under the lorry.

“Preliminary action was taken were to clean up an oil spill and cut off electrical supply to ensure rescue operation could be conducted safely. The victim was found with head injuries,” she said in a statement today.

She said the fire and rescue personnel took four hours and 30 minutes to extricate the body and the case was handed over to the police for further action.

Ipoh district police chief Yahaya Hassan said the lorry driver, aged 44, has been remanded for investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said the victim’s body was sent to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here.

The lorry’s brakes are believed to have malfunctioned causing its driver to lose control of the vehicle and ramming into the victim’s car that coming in the opposite direction as well as the restaurant. — Bernama