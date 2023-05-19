Woman killed, nine hurt in tour bus crash on LPT 2

DUNGUN: A woman was killed while nine others were injured after the tour bus they were travelling in crashed at KM375 of East Coast Highway 2 (LPT 2) near Ajil, Bukit Besi, here early this morning.

According to the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department, they received a distress call at 5.16 am and rushed to the scene.

The department said the bus, carrying 30 passengers, had lost control before it veered into the opposite lane.

“The injured victims were sent to a nearby hospital with an EMRS machine and an ambulance, while the woman’s remains were handed over to the police for further action,” it said.

Meanwhile, Dungun district police chief Supt Baharuddin Abdullah, when contacted, confirmed the incident. - Bernama