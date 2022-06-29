Woman loses brother in crash that killed five family members

KUANTAN: It never crossed her mind that she would have to endure the pain of losing a loved one in a tragic incident.

“What more, there will be no more birthday wish from him,” said Siti Jainah Basiron, 45, whose brother, Muhammad Rosli Ibrahim, 33, fondly known as Lok, and his family - comprising wife and three children, were killed in a road crash yesterday.

Siti Jainah, who turns 45 today, said Muhammad Rosli would also send her greetings and wishes on her birthday.

She said the last time she was in contact with her brother was on the morning of the incident.

“I sent Lok a message on WhatsApp yesterday and he replied at 9.27 am informing that he was going to Pahang to attend to some matters at the Pekan land office before going to Chini which is his wife’s village.

“We always keep in touch, either by phone call or video call and the last time we met was when we gathered on Aidilfitri recently in Kuala Kangsar, Perak,“ she said when met at the Forensic Unit of the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) here today.

The crash, which occurred at about 3 pm yesterday, took the lives of Muhammad Rosli, his wife Nor Afiqah Abdullah Sani, 35, and their children Nur Safwa Irdina, 7, Nur Sofea Raida, 6, and Rizqy Ramadhan, aged one year and two months.

Initial investigations found that the accident was believed to have occurred when Muhammad Rosli, who was driving a Toyota from Muadzam Shah towards Kuantan, was believed to have veered into the opposite lane and collided with a trailer.

Siti Jainah said she was informed the sad news about her brother by their second sister who lived in Perak.

She said Muhammad Rosli, a bus driver, was the 10th of 13 siblings.

“Whenever he had to drive to Johor, he would often stop at my house,” she said, adding the remains of his brother and his family would be brought back to Kampung Labu Kubung, Kuala Kangsar, Perak for burial. — Bernama