KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for two men who are believed to have snatched the handbag of a woman who was riding pillion on her husband’s motorcycle at Batu 9, Cheras, here today.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said a police report was lodged by the husband and an initial investigation revealed that the two men were riding a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle.

“In the incident, the two suspects approached the couple’s motorcycle from behind and grabbed the wife’s handbag.

“The complainant tried to go after the suspects but lost control of his motorcycle and fell, sustaining injuries,“ Ahmad Dzaffir told Bernama.

He said the victim was taken to Kajang Hospital and treated as an outpatient.

He urged anyone who witnessed the incident to contact investigating officer Insp Nurfaezatul Akma at 017-5443931 or the nearest police station.

Yesterday, the snatch theft incident went viral on Facebook. - Bernama