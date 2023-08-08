Woman loses more than RM100,000 to job scam syndicate

KUANTAN: A woman lost RM118,767 after being duped by a scam syndicate that offered high-paying part-time jobs online.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 22-year-old victim claimed to have received a job offer on July 23 from a woman she knew through Instagram.

“The victim was asked to take screenshots of the items on the link provided and told that she would get paid for each screenshot taken.

“The woman, who works at an educational institution here, became interested in the job after being paid RM47 for completing two tasks, prompting her to contact the suspect to get the next assignment,” he said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the suspect then instructed the victim to make a payment first before proceeding with the following task.

He said the victim had made 20 online money transfers to 11 accounts provided by the suspect before realising she had been cheated.

Yahaya said the woman lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday.

He advised the public not to fall for job advertisements on social media, particularly those that promise high salaries for performing straightforward tasks.

The public is also urged to check the account and phone numbers through the link https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any transactions. - Bernama