KUANTAN: A restaurant worker claimed to have been a victim of the Macau Scam, suffering losses of RM13,612 yesterday, said Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation Department Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof.

Mohd Wazir said the 25-year-old victim received a phone call from an individual claiming to a reresentative of the Johor Baru High Court who told her that she owed RM10,300 in credit card debts.

She was then connected to the second suspect who identified himself as police sergeant.

“The man said her name was linked to an investigation into money laundering and drugs and later made her speak to another senior official with a ‘Datuk’ title.

“The ‘Datuk’ then ordered the victim to share her online banking personal details for investigation purposes,“ he said to the media today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim realised the money in her account was missing after doing an online check at home in the afternoon and immediately lodged a report at Temerloh IPD, near here.

Investigation is being done under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and whipping and fine, upon conviction. — Bernama