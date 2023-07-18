Woman loses over RM100,000 in love scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A local woman in her 40s suffered losses over RM100,000 believed to have been duped by a man in an online love scam, since April.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the woman, who works at an education institution, got to know the man at the end of March after receiving a short message from the suspect through the Messenger application, which was then forwarded through Whatsapp.

He said the suspect then told the victim that he was going to Malaysia to solve his father’s death compensation claim at a company in Sarawak.

He added that in the middle of April, the man claimed to have arrived in Malaysia and contacted the victim to seek financial assistance to bear the cost of accommodation and also payment to the World Bank for money withdrawal matters amounting to USD5.5 million.

“The victim was also promised a substantial sum of money if she could provide financial assistance.

“Sold by the offer, between April 11 this year until June 12, the victim made 11 transfers from her account into the bank account given by the suspect involving a total of RM142,080,“ said Kamarul Zaman in a statement, today.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

He said the Johor police had received a total of 64 cases of online fraud, involving educators as victims with losses of over RM2.5 million from Jan 1 to July 15.

Therefore, he advises the public not to be easily deceived or to believe in individuals whom they only know through social media to avoid becoming a victim of fraud. - Bernama