Woman loses RM109,200 in online scam for purchase of laptops

KUANTAN: A woman has lodged a police report claiming that she was a victim of an online scam, involving losses amounting to RM109,200 for purchase of three laptops.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 32-year-old woman claimed she made the purchase through a man via a given WhatsApp number after seeing an advertisement on the sale of the laptops on Instagram in the middle of last month.

He said the victim claimed she paid a deposit as required by the suspect before being instructed to transfer more money online to five different accounts for various payments, including delivery costs, activating the guarantee card, customs tax and to qualify her to participate in a lucky draw.

In all, the woman claimed she made payments in 15 transactions totaling RM109,200, he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Wazir said the victim began to feel suspicious when the laptops she had ordered for did not arrive after two weeks of making the deal and the suspect kept contacting her and asked for more payments.

He said the woman lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday, and the police were investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code. - Bernama