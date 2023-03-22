Woman loses RM37,000 to investment scam

SIBU: A woman has lost RM37,217 from her bank savings account after she was lured into an investment scheme promising over RM200,000 in returns that turned out to be a scam, according to the police.

Sibu District Police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said today the woman, in her 30s, realised that the money she had transferred from her account to five other bank accounts for the so-called investment scheme had gone to scammers.

“The victim made seven money transfers to five bank accounts between March 8 and 20, purportedly to earn points and 100 per cent profit,” he said in a statement.

She had responded to the link http://llh5.Childress.live on a social media application, he said.

“She realised that she had been scammed after she was asked to make a transfer of RM41,447 to secure her money with a bonus totalling RM273,439,” he said.

Zulkipli advised the public to ensure the authenticity of investment schemes and not to be easily tricked by promises of higher returns than those offered by licensed financial institutions.

He said they could check with any police station or at http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my, CCID Infoline at 013-2111222, 03-26101559 / 03-26101599, https://www.facebook.com/cybercrimealertrmp or 997.