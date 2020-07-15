Woman loses RM700,000 to Macau scam

KUALA LUMPUR: A female civil servant suffered losses of almost RM700,000 after a Macau Scam syndicate duped her into believing she was involved in a money-laundering scheme.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 51-year-old woman who worked at a statutory body agency had received a phone call from an individual claiming to be a Pos Laju staff from Kuala Lumpur on May 21.

He said the victim was informed that there was a package registered under her name containing an identity card and an ATM card sent to an individual with an address in Tuaran, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah and that the package had been held.

“The victim, who initially denied the matter, was then put on the line with another individual who introduced himself as a police officer from the Kota Kinabalu headquarters, stating that the victim had been identified to be involved in money laundering activities,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim then followed all the instructions given by the suspect and transferred the money to six different accounts by doing 38 transactions starting last May 21.

However, when the victim realised that she had been duped, she informed her husband of the matter and lodged a police report on Sunday.

“The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years, and whipping, with a possible fine, if convicted,“ he said. -Bernama