Woman loses RM84,950 to parcel scam

KUANTAN: A woman claimed she lost RM84,950, believed to be to a parcel scam over a branded bag, purportedly from the United States of America.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the 42-year-old woman, who works as an assistant manager, claimed that a man claiming to be from a courier company contacted her to inform about the parcel last Monday.

“She was told that the parcel was addressed to her office, but because it contained a branded bag, she was required to pay tax of RM9,150 before she could claim the parcel.

“She claimed to be initially doubtful about the parcel, but gave in to the man’s demand after he threatened to lodge a police report about her receiving goods on which tax was not paid and then provided the man with copies of her personal documents, he told reporters here today.

Mohd Wazir said the woman became suspicious when the parcel did not arrive and the man kept asking for her to make more payments, despite her having transferred a total of RM84,950 in four transactions to a bank account provided by the man.

She lodged a report at the Kuantan district police headquarters yesterday. — Bernama