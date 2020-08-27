Woman loses RM90,000 to Macau Scam

KEPALA BATAS: A woman lost RM90,000 to a Macau Scam syndicate after being duped into believing that she was involved in money laundering activities.

Seberang Prai Utara District Police Chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the 72-year-old woman had initially received a phone call from a man impersonating a police sergeant from the Negri Sembilan Police Contingent who told her that she was involved in money laundering.

“The septuagenarian denied her involvement but the suspect threatened to arrest her if she failed to follow his instruction, so the victim provided her bank account number, password and TAC number to the man,” he said in a statement here, today.

The woman only realised she was scammed after checking her bank account and found that RM90,000 of her money had been transferred to five separate accounts since last week.

In another development, Noorzainy said a 40-year-old clerk lost RM5,492 after she was duped by a non-existence loan syndicate using the name of a well-known bank through Facebook, recently.

“The victim was contacted by a man after she provided her details as she intended to borrow RM30,000 but the suspects had directed her to make several transactions for the loan application process,” he said.

Noorzainy said the victim had transferred RM5,492 to three accounts provided by the suspect but the man kept insisting for more payments, which prompted her to contact the bank to ask for her money back but was told that the bank had never offered such loan.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Bernama